Joe Biden Welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House: ‘You Are Man of the Year’

President Joe Biden on Wednesday welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House, hailing him as “Man of the Year” during a meeting in the Oval Office.

“By the way, we have a famous thing that occurs once a year, we pick the man of the year in Time Magazine,” Biden said. “You are the man of the year in the United States of America.”

Zelensky’s trip to Washington, DC, is the first time he has left Ukraine since Russia invaded his country.

He thanked Biden for his support, noting they would meet and discuss the ongoing challenges they faced in the war with Russia.

“We control the situation because of support, because of your support,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky tried to express his gratitude to Americans for the aid that they had received.

“I really, all my appreciations from my heart, from the hearts of Ukrainians, all Ukrainians,” he continued, speaking in English. “From our nations. Strong nations. All appreciations to you first of all Mr. President for your big support and leadership.”

“Also thanks from just ordinary people to your ordinary people, Americans,” he added. “I really appreciate.”

Zelensky wore a green sweatshirt and cargo pants and combat boots, presumably an attempt to symbolize his ongoing role as a president at war to defend his country.

“It’s a great honor for me to be here,” he said.

Biden said he was “delighted” that Zelensky could make the trip and noted that he had “inspired the world” with his leadership.

“The American people have stood proudly with them, Democrats and Republicans together with our allies in Europe and Japan and other places,” he said.

Biden said he would provide Patriot missile batteries to Ukraine as well as personnel to train them to use the defensive weapon.

“The United States stands with the great people of Ukraine we stand with you, you’ve been a great leader,” he said.

During their meeting in the Oval Office, Zelensky gave Biden a medal which he said was given to him from a Ukrainian captain to give to Biden.

“Well God love you,” Biden said, as Zelensky handed him the medal.

“Well, undeserved but appreciated,” Biden said about the gift.

Biden said he would return the favor by giving the Ukrainian soldier a command coin.

Biden came outside the White House to personally welcome Zelensky when he arrived in the driveway of the South Portico.

He shook hands with Zelensky and tugged at his elbow to pull him in for a picture, prompting Zelensky to look up at Biden appearing to be confused.

Zelensky’s visit takes place as Congress is preparing to approve another $45 billion to Ukraine on top of the already $66 billion in military and economic aid for the country.