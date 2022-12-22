Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy (CA) ended his days as House Minority Leader by skipping Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s walk in the Capitol Rotunda alongside other Congressional leaders following his address before a joint session of both chambers on Wednesday.

“McCarthy skips Zelensky’s walk out into the rotunda with congressional leaders,” The Hill noted on Twitter after Zelensky’s speech.

Other reporters noticed his absence.

Weird that Kevin McCarthy is not here? https://t.co/hCXIaGIb4w — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) December 21, 2022

Kevin McCarthy is quite notably missing. https://t.co/szU3OFfOzy — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) December 22, 2022

During Zelensky’s speech, he illustrated the suffering of the Ukrainian people following Russia’s invasion of the country and repeated his call for the United States to further deliver more financial and military aid.

“Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way,” Zelensky told Congress.

Zelensky also pressed President Joe Biden to send more missile defense systems to Ukraine.

Following the speech, both Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said the address highlighted the importance of defeating Russia.