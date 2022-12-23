Joe Biden Brings Back His Mask at Christmas Visit to Children’s Hospital

President Joe Biden wore a mask at an event at a children’s hospital on Friday with first lady Jill Biden, demonstrating extra caution while visiting a medical facility in Washington, DC.

Both the president and the first lady arrived at the event wearing their masks as they were escorted by two children who were also wearing masks.

Precautions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continue, even after Biden declared it “over” in September.

First lady Jill Biden began the event holding aloft the children’s book, A Snowy Day, turning it toward the children as she read it aloud.

Biden sat quietly as the book was read, but ultimately reached out and helped hold one side of the book.

“Thanks for coming and listening to me read, and having the president hold the book,” the first lady said with a chuckle.

“That’s my job,” Joe Biden replied, pulling down his mask.

Biden told the parents to “be strong,” noting that he also spent a lot of time in children’s hospitals.

“It’s going to be ok,” he said, as he pushed his mask back on his face.

Turning to a small girl in a mask, he added, “You are so cute, little tike. She’s workin’ it.”

After the event, he approached the child and shook her hand before exiting the room.