Poll: Majority of Americans Favor Jesus over Santa on Christmas 

A majority of Americans still believe Jesus Christ — not Santa — is the reason for the Christmas season, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

Out of 1,000 U.S. American adults polled between Dec. 8-12, 57 percent “believe Christmas should be more about Jesus Christ than about Santa Claus.” Only 22 percent put Santa first and 20 percent are undecided.

“Two years ago, 63 percent said Christmas should be more about Jesus. Support for Jesus as the primary reason for the holiday which celebrates his birth has ranged as high as 76 percent in 2012,” according to the poll, which has a ± 3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

Ninety-percent of adults celebrate Christmas in their family, an increase from 85 percent two years ago. Out of those Americans, 52 percent celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday, while 37 percent view it as a secular holiday. Eleven percent are unsure.

The overwhelming majority of every political affiliation celebrate Christmas in their family, including 97 percent of Republicans, 89 percent of Democrats, and 86 percent of unaffiliated. However, Republicans (73 percent) are far more likely than Democrats (47 percent) and unaffiliated voters (40 percent) to view Christmas as a primarily religious holiday.

“Republicans (74 percent) are also more likely than Democrats (51 percent) or the unaffiliated (50 percent) to say Christmas should be more about Jesus than Santa,” according to the poll report.

Older Americans are also more likely to celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday than younger Americans. Less than half (48 percent) think Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Sixty-one percent of Americans between the ages of 40-64 and 71 percent of those 65 and older believe the holiday is more about Jesus than Santa.

By sex, women (62 percent) are more likely than men (53 percent) to believe that Christmas is more about Jesus. Married Americans are also more likely than unmarried Americans to celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday.