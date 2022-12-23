The Mall of America was closed down Friday after a shooting inside the mall left one dead and two injured.

The Associated Press reports that police are on the scene.

The Bloomington, Minnesota, police department tweeted that the mall was on lockdown, but the lockdown has been lifted:

Bloomington Police and EMS are on scene of a reported shooting at the Mall Of America. MOA is on lockdown. Please stay out of the area. Information will be released via twitter as it becomes available. — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) December 24, 2022

FOX 9 notes that Bloomington police are on-site at the Mall of America at Nordstrom.

No information has been released on the shooting suspect(s) or the identification of the deceased.

