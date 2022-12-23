The Mall of America was closed down Friday after a shooting inside the mall left one dead and two injured.
The Associated Press reports that police are on the scene.
Update:
Mall of America remains under lockdown. Please remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted. Additional information will be posted as soon as it becomes available.
— Mall of America (@mallofamerica) December 24, 2022
The Bloomington, Minnesota, police department tweeted that the mall was on lockdown, but the lockdown has been lifted:
Bloomington Police and EMS are on scene of a reported shooting at the Mall Of America. MOA is on lockdown. Please stay out of the area. Information will be released via twitter as it becomes available.
— Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) December 24, 2022
Mall Of America shooting scene has been secured. BPD is working with MOA Security and Hennepin County Crime Lab to process the area. Lockdown of the MOA was recently lifted. Please continue to stay out of the area until further notice. Follow twitter for additional information.
— Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) December 24, 2022
FOX 9 notes that Bloomington police are on-site at the Mall of America at Nordstrom.
No information has been released on the shooting suspect(s) or the identification of the deceased.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.