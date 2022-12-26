Two people were killed and four others wounded during an overnight shooting in Democrat-run New Orleans.

WDSU notes that the shooting occurred “in the Lower Ninth Ward on St. Maurice Avenue.”

The two deceased individuals were a man and a woman, both of whom were 19 years old, FOX 8 Live reports.

Two 18-year-old men, a 17-year-old girl, and an 18-year-old woman were shot and wounded in the incident.

Police are working to discover a motive for the shooting and to put together information on a suspect.

They are urging any one with information on the shooting or possible shooter to contact the NOPD Homicide Division.

On December 15 Breitbart News observed that homicides had surged to nearly 250 so far in 2022 in Democrat-run New Orleans.

New Orleans police noted the city was at 248 homicides as of December 12, 2022, FOX News reported. There were 218 homicides during all of 2021, and those 218 were the highest the city had seen in a year since 2005.

