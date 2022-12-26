President Joe Biden’s White House is condemning Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) sending migrant buses to Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, DC residence on Christmas Eve in freezing temperatures.

As Breitbart News reported, Abbott sent three buses filled with roughly 130 border crossers to Harris’s D.C. residence, the Naval Observatory, on Christmas Eve when temperatures ranged from seven degrees to 22 degrees.

Abdullah Hasan, a spokesman for Biden’s White House, released a statement condemning the migrant buses and suggesting that Abbott put the border crossers in harm’s way.

“Governor Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any federal or local authorities,” Hasan said. “This was a cruel, dangerous and shameful stunt.”

#HappeningNow the second bus of migrants has arrived here in D.C. near VP Kamala Harris’ home. They are boarding another bus taking them to a church. Was just told by someone helping bring them to the church that this bus came from Texas: pic.twitter.com/Sp4upqz1yB — Christian Flores (@CFloresNews) December 25, 2022

The third and final bus of migrants of the night of migrants buses up to D.C. from Texas arriving, with Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network taking them to a church: pic.twitter.com/Y65B8RnilZ — Christian Flores (@CFloresNews) December 25, 2022

Biden’s condemning Abbott’s migrant buses comes as his administration has released over a million border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States interior since taking office.

From February 2021 to October 2022, estimates indicate that the Biden administration has released some 1.4 million border crossers and illegal aliens American towns and cities — leaving all to deal with the immense social, economic, and cultural costs of illegal immigration.

Recently published data reveals that border crossers and illegal aliens, released into the U.S. interior by the Biden administration, have arrived in all 50 states over the last nearly two years.

Annually, illegal immigration costs American taxpayers more than $143 billion.

