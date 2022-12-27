DHS Chief Mayorkas Calls for Amnesty, More Immigration as Title 42 Remains

In response to the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) keeping Title 42 in place at the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is calling on Congress to approve President Joe Biden’s plan giving amnesty to illegal aliens while increasing foreign competition in the labor market.

On Tuesday, as Breitbart News reported, SCOTUS announced that Title 42 — the public health authority first imposed in 2020 — would remain in place to help quickly deport illegal aliens arriving at the border until at least the summer of 2023.

Mayorkas, in an official statement by DHS, urged Congress to pass Biden’s amnesty and mass migration plan while Title 42 remains in place. DHS officials wrote in a statement:

We will continue to manage the border, but we do so within the constraints of a decades-old immigration system that everyone agrees is broken. We need Congress to pass the comprehensive immigration reform legislation President Biden proposed the day he took office.

The decision comes after a federal judge struck down Title 42 last month and,while the Biden administration has not asked the court to to preserve the public health authority, 19 states successfully got Chief Justice John Roberts to issue an administrative stay last week.

Immediately after taking office, Biden introduced the plan that would give amnesty to the nation’s roughly 11 to 22 million illegal aliens, while also expanding legal immigrations to import more foreign workers against whom working and middle class Americans would have to compete for U.S. jobs.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.