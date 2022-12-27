George Santos: RJC Slams Fake News from Fake Jews

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) is denouncing Congressman-elect George Santos, after the New York Republican admitted that he faked his Jewish identity.

As Breitbart News has reported, Santos — who won in New York’s 3rd congressional district — has admitted faking many of his claims about his educational and work experience. He also admitted that he was not, in fact, Jewish, as he had claimed throughout his campaign.

Last month, Santos was given a platform at the RJC leadership meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, to introduce himself to members and donors as one of three Republican Jews in the incoming Congress. (The other two: Representative-elect Max Miller of Ohio, and veteran Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee.) Santos, who said he had been raised Catholic but had Jewish roots, told the Jewish News Syndicate: “Now I’m able to go advocate and fight for other Jewish people all across my district, but also all across this country and across the world.”

However, his story fell apart, causing embarrassment and frustration to the RJC, which responded Tuesday:

We are very disappointed in Congressman-elect Santos. He deceived us and misrepresented his heritage. In public comments and to us personally he previously claimed to be Jewish. He has begun his tenure in Congress on a very wrong note. He will not be welcome at any future RJC event.

Many Democrats — and some Republicans — believe that Santos should resign after fabricating most of the details of his life, and after calling an initial New York Times investigation into him a political “smear.”

Others also note that President Joe Biden has made a career out of fabricating the details of his biography.

