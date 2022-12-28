Incoming New York Republicans from districts neighboring that of Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) are speaking out about him after revelations surfaced that he reportedly fabricated key details in his background, including his education and job history, while he was campaigning for a swing district race in Long Island.

Rep.-elect Nick LaLota (R-NY), who will represent an adjacent district in Long Island, is calling for the House Ethics Committee and “if necessary, law enforcement” to address Santos’s story.

LaLota said in a statement, “Over the last few weeks I have heard from countless Long Islanders how deeply troubled they are by the headlines surrounding George Santos.”

“As a Navy man who campaigned on restoring accountability and integrity to our government, I believe a full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement, is required,” LaLota said. “New Yorkers deserve the truth and House Republicans deserve an opportunity to govern without this distraction.”

Santos, who is set to be sworn in on January 3 to represent New York’s Third District, was discovered in December to have lied about graduating from Baruch College, misled voters into believing he worked “for” Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, misrepresented his Jewish background, and more.

Santos responded to the revelations, which were first reported in the New York Times, by saying in an interview with the New York Post that he was “embarrassed and sorry for having embellished” his resume.

Rep.-elect Anthony D’Esposito, another incoming Long Island Republican, said in a statement that constituents “are deeply hurt and rightly offended by the lies and misstatements made by” Santos.

“While Santos has taken a required first step by ‘coming clean’ with respect to his education, work experience, and other issues, he must continue to pursue a path of honesty,” D’Esposito said. “I have long held that elected officials must operate in a transparent and truthful manner – it is time for Mr. Santos to embrace that same spirit of sincerity.”

Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard grilled Santos Tuesday night on Fox News, and he again apologized for the falsehoods but made clear he planned to move forward with joining Congress in January.

Rep.-elect George Santos to Tulsi: I can explain. pic.twitter.com/dOXDadkpCA — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 28, 2022

While Republican leadership has not commented at this stage on the Santos revelations, two recognizable Republicans have shared their takes on the matter.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) commented, “Good job @TulsiGabbard,” alongside a clip of her interview with Santos, while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said, “I think we Republicans should give George Santos a chance and see how he legislates and votes, not treat him the same as the left is.”

