Witnesses Disarm Alleged Robber After He Slips, Falls on Ice

Witnesses in Gainesville, Georgia, disarmed an alleged robber Christmas morning after he slipped and fell on ice.

FOX News reports that 30-year-old Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez allegedly hid behind a business Christmas morning “and pulled a gun on an employee who walked outside.”

The employee fought back and a second employee came outside, startling Sajbocho-Ordonez, who then allegedly fired a shot.

Sajbocho-Ordonez then tried to flee but “slipped on a patch of ice and hit his head on the ground,” WSB-TV notes.

Witnesses took two guns from Sajbocho-Ordonez as he lay on the ground; police then arrived to arrest him.

Gainesville police observed it was “like a scene from Home Alone. Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred and the perp went to jail.”

