Abortion data from seven states in the U.S. show that at least 34 babies were born alive in botched abortions between 2020 and 2022, Life News reported on Thursday.

The pro-life outlet looked at data from Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Michigan, though it noted that “most states do not keep track of the number of babies who survive abortions…”

“[A]nd the few that do provide little information about whether the babies received care, survived or were abandoned to die,” according to the report.

Arizona Department of Health Services data show that nine babies were born alive during abortions in 2020, which is the latest data available, the report states.

Eight babies were reported born alive in Florida this year, four in 2021, and seven in 2020, reports from the state Agency for Health Care Administration show.

Five babies were reported born alive in 2021 in Minnesota, and one was reported born alive in Texas the same year, according to reports from the Texas Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Health.

“None were reported in Arkansas, Oklahoma or Michigan in 2020 or 2021. However, there were two unknown cases mentioned in the 2020 Michigan abortion report, meaning the abortion staffer did not report to the state whether or not the two babies were born alive,” the report alleges.

Life News noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “provide[s] evidence that babies survive abortions,” showing that at least 143 babies were born alive after botched abortions between 2013 and 2014 in the United States.

Between 2016 and 2018, just three states reported that 40 babies were born alive after botched abortions. According to the report:

According to the state health data, 11 babies were born alive in Minnesota, 10 in Arizona and 19 in Florida. Texas reported six babies were born alive in botched abortions in 2019. In Michigan, state health reports from 2008 through 2013 indicate that 11 babies were born alive after abortions,

For years, Congressional Republicans have been trying to pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require “the same basic medical care be provided to babies who survive abortions as would be provided to any other baby born at the same gestational age,” the report states. However, Democrats have blocked the bill more than 80 times.