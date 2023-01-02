In her final letter as Speaker of the House before a Republican majority is sworn in, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wrote that she believes House Democrats are the “greatest collection of intellect, integrity and imagination assembled.”

“One final thought that I wanted to leave with you is my belief that the House Democratic Caucus is the greatest collection of intellect, integrity and imagination assembled for the good of the American people,” she wrote in her final to her colleagues on both sides of the aisle on Monday evening.

Expressing the “appreciation” she had for the “high honor bestowed upon [her] by House Democrats” of letting her serve as Speaker of the House, she added:

During the 117th Congress, President Biden and Congressional Democrats have put forth a shining vision of justice for all. Together, we have worked tirelessly to infuse this value into our legislative efforts. We can all take immense pride in our achievements toward that goal, which is making a real difference in the lives of the American people. In the 118th Congress, I am confident that the new House Democratic Leadership – led by Hakeem, Katherine and Pete – will do even better, remaining always faithful to our shared mission to safeguard our treasured Democracy For The People. With gratitude for your kind wishes to Paul, we send you and your loved ones our warmest personal wishes for a Healthy, Happy New Year!

The Democrats lost their slim majority in the House during the 2022 midterm elections after Republicans picked up a handful of seats. This week, a Republican majority will be sworn into the House, which will put an end to the Democrats’ one-party rule in Washington, DC, and ultimately Pelosi’s time as speaker.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.