NBC News Forecasts Republican Win in 222 House Seats, Democrats 212

NBC News has forecast a Republican triumph in the U.S. House by a margin of just nine seats following Tuesday night’s midterm election.

Though Republicans were favored to win the House going into the midterm, the margin of victory remained in dispute well past Tuesday night and into Thursday.

According to the NBC News forecast, Republicans will hold 222 seats while Democrats will hold 213. Betting odds for Republicans winning the House have also risen to 80.3 percent.

When it comes to control of the U.S. Senate, the outcome still remains unknown and will likely remain that way into the weekend as the states of Nevada and Arizona count the votes in their respective U.S. Senate races.

As of now, Republican Adam Laxalt appears to have the edge over Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto for the Nevada U.S. Senate seat, but that could change over the coming days depending on the count from mail-in ballots in the largely blue-dominated Clark County.