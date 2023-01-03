Milwaukee, Wisconsin, set a record in 2022 with 224 homicides for the year, more than double the number of homicides witnessed in 2019.

FOX 6 reported that Milwaukee was at 214 homicides as of December 28, 2022, a figure which already doubled the 97 homicides of 2019.

Milwaukee ended 2022 with 224 homicides, The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel noted, exceeding the homicides in 2020 or 2021.

There were 190 homicides in 2020 and 193 in 2021, FOX 6 observed.

Ironically, 2020 set an annual homicide record that was broken by 2021 numbers. Now, 2022 numbers have broken the record set in 2021.

Breitbart News reported there were over 500 homicides in Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia during 2022.

The violence in Philadelphia created a surge in law-abiding citizens applying for concealed carry permits and at 1:00 a.m. Sunday–one hour into 2023–a woman with a concealed carry permit shot an alleged attacker.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.