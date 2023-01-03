Officials in the sanctuary state of Colorado, with an influx of border crossers and illegal aliens arriving, are sending migrant buses to New York City, also a sanctuary jurisdiction.

For nearly a year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has sent busloads of border crossers and illegal aliens to sanctuary cities like New York City, Chicago, and Washington, DC in the hopes of offloading the costs associated with illegal immigration to regions that purport to support the migrant arrivals.

New Yorkers are expected to foot a bill that totals “at least” $600 million to provide public services, housing, and education for the thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens. The majority of those arriving are so poor that they are remaining in the city’s overloaded homeless shelter system.

Now, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) says the sanctuary state of Colorado is sending border crossers and illegal aliens to the city, according to Politico:

“We were notified yesterday that the governor of Colorado is now stating that they are going to be sending migrants to places like New York and Chicago,” Adams said during a radio appearance. “This is just unfair for local governments to have to take on this national obligation.” [Emphasis added]

Last month, when border crossers and illegal aliens began arriving in Denver, Colorado, Mayor Michael Hancock (D) declared a state of emergency. The arrivals accounted for just 0.01 percent of the nation’s illegal immigration crisis at the southern border.

Hancock and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) suggest they are simply helping, with millions in state taxpayer money, border crossers and illegal aliens reach their final destination which so happens to be New York City, among other places.

The move is seemingly the first time a sanctuary jurisdiction has sought to offload the burden of illegal immigration to another sanctuary jurisdiction.

Despite their policies to protect illegal aliens from arrest and deportation, sanctuary politicians have denounced Abbott’s migrant buses as inhumane.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), a fierce proponent of the state’s sanctuary state policy, said last month that the constant flow of illegal immigration to the United States is particularly a “burden” to his state and causing “budgetary pressures.”

