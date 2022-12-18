Democrat Mayor Declares ‘Emergency’ Over 0.01% of Biden’s Record-Breaking Illegal Immigration Arriving in Denver

Denver, Colorado Mayor Michael Hancock (D) has declared a state of emergency over 0.01 percent of President Joe Biden’s record-breaking number of illegal immigrants arriving in the city.

Days ago, Hancock issued an emergency as fewer than 650 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in Denver in recent weeks after being released into the United States interior by the Biden administration.

The influx of illegal immigration to Denver, Hancock said in a statement, has “put an immense strain on city recourses to the level where they’re on the verge of reaching a breaking point at this time.”

“It is at a crisis point right now and cities all over this country are being forced to deal with something we’re not equipped to deal with,” Hancock said.

The roughly 250 border crossers and illegal aliens who have arrived in Denver last week and another 400 that are already in city shelters is a small fraction — just 0.01 percent — of Biden’s record-breaking at least 5.5 million southern border encounters since taking office.

Hancock is only one of many Democrat politicians to complain about rising illegal immigration levels even as they have traditionally championed the plight of illegal aliens.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), a fierce proponent of the state’s sanctuary state policy, recently said that the constant flow of illegal immigration to the U.S. is particularly a “burden” to his state and causing “budgetary pressures.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.