Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) accused Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) of “squatting” in the House speaker’s office after the House failed to elect a speaker on the first day of the 118th Congress.

McCarthy, the last Congress’ GOP Leader, failed to get a majority of Republican votes during Tuesday’s multiple votes for Speaker, leaving Congress without a speaker of the House.

There were 20 Republicans who voted against McCarthy, marking the first time since 1923 the vote for Speaker had advanced past one ballot.

Gaetz, one of McCarthy’s fiercest critics, led the charge against McCarthy on and in the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s vote.

After the House adjourned on Tuesday without electing a speaker, Gaetz wrote to the Architect of the Capitol inquiring why McCarthy, who reportedly moved his items into the speakers’ office this week, occupied the office despite not being elected.

“I write to inform you that the Speaker of the House Office located in the U.S. Capitol Building is currently occupied by Rep. Kevin McCarthy,” Gaetz wrote to Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton. “As of this morning, the 117th Congress adjourned sine die, and a Speaker from the 118th Congress has not been elected. After three undeciding votes, no member can lay claim to this office.”

The Speaker of the House Office in the Capitol is currently being occupied by Kevin McCarthy. Kevin McCarthy is not the Speaker of the House. He lost 3 consecutive votes today. I’m demanding answers from the Architect of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/AIZ8bFks6W — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 4, 2023

“What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office?” Gaetz asked. “How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter?”

“Please write back promptly as it seems Mr. McCarthy can no longer be considered Speaker-Designate following today’s balloting,” Gaetz concluded.

Speakership voting is expected to continue on Wednesday. House proceedings will be paralyzed until members of Congress can select a speaker.

Gaetz previously said it could take until as late as March or April for the House to elect a speaker.

