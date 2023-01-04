A nonprofit funded by billionaire George Soros “quietly” donated $140 million to political causes, in addition to another $60 million to “like-minded” charitable organizations in 2021, a CNBC report found.

Open Society Policy Center, a Soros-backed nonprofit that falls under the Open Society Foundations network, doled out at least $140 million to “politically charged nonprofits” one year before the midterm elections, in addition to roughly $60 million to charitable 501(c)(3)s that are barred from engaging in politics, according to CNBC.

The report explained:

Soros, who personally donated $170 million during the 2022 midterms to Democratic candidates and campaigns on top of that, spread the additional largess through the Open Society Policy Center — a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that falls under the Soros-funded Open Society Foundations network, according to a copy of its 2021 tax filing, which was obtained by CNBC and is the most recent data available. The Open Society Policy Center also doled out $138 million to advocacy groups and causes in 2020. Two of Soros’ children sit on its board, the tax filings and its website show.

The report noted that the billionaire’s nonprofit donations did not always go directly to political causes but instead would “sometimes flow from one of his nonprofits, then to another, before being spent on the advertising, organizing and social media campaigns that directly reach voters.”

Additionally, many of the Open Society Policy Center’s 2021 donations were not “earmarked” for the midterm elections, according to the report and the foundation’s website, but Tom Watson, an editorial director at the Open Society Foundations, told CNBC otherwise.

Watson told CNBC in an email that “there are definitely some OSPC grants that went to organizations working to combat voter suppression, support voter registration and expand civic participation,” which are all Democrat principals.

This would bring Soros’s total contributions to political campaigns and causes since January 2020 to roughly half a billion dollars, at the very least.

As Breitbart News has chronicled in the past, Soros-backed organizations funneled millions of dollars to organizations dedicated to advocating for mass immigration and amnesty for illegal immigrants, organizations helping illegal aliens evade deportation from the United States, and organizations that work to normalize and legalize prostitution.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.