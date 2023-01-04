Watch Live: House Continues Speaker Election, Day Two

The House of Representatives will likely hold a fourth round of votes to decide who will be the speaker of the House on Wednesday.

After three rounds of ballots on Tuesday, the House could not elect a speaker, which has not happened since 1923.

House Republicans opposing House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker have coalesced around Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), even though he is backing McCarthy for leader of the House. Jordan has been focused on leading the Judiciary Committee.

During the second round of ballots, Jordan nominated McCarthy for speaker.

On Tuesday, 20 House Republicans voted for someone other than McCarthy.

Given that the House has not elected a speaker, the House cannot starts its business, which would presumably include investigators and other ways to hold the Joe Biden administration accountable.

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump released a statement backing McCarthy’s bid for speaker.

“Some really good conversations took place last night,” Trump said, “and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA,THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE “HOUSE” TWICE!”

