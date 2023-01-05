Watch Live: House Tries Again to Elect a Speaker

The House of Representatives will attempt to elect a speaker as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) continues to try to find a deal with conservatives.
McCarthy and House conservatives have been inching towards a deal that would elect a potential Speaker McCarthy.
McCarthy offered conservatives more concessions, which include:
- One member motion to vacate, instead of five.
- More House Freedom Caucus members on the House Rules Committee.
- Promises to hold votes on controversial term limit and border security bills.
The conservative activist group Club for Growth and the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a super PAC aligned with McCarthy, struck a deal to prevent CLF from weighing in on any open-seat primaries in safe Republican districts.
