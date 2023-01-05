Watch Live: House Tries Again to Elect a Speaker

The House of Representatives will attempt to elect a speaker as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) continues to try to find a deal with conservatives.

McCarthy and House conservatives have been inching towards a deal that would elect a potential Speaker McCarthy.

McCarthy offered conservatives more concessions, which include:

One member motion to vacate, instead of five.

More House Freedom Caucus members on the House Rules Committee.

Promises to hold votes on controversial term limit and border security bills.

The conservative activist group Club for Growth and the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a super PAC aligned with McCarthy, struck a deal to prevent CLF from weighing in on any open-seat primaries in safe Republican districts.

