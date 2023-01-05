Watch Live: House Tries Again to Elect a Speaker

Sean Moran

The House of Representatives will attempt to elect a speaker as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) continues to try to find a deal with conservatives.

McCarthy and House conservatives have been inching towards a deal that would elect a potential Speaker McCarthy.

McCarthy offered conservatives more concessions, which include:

  • One member motion to vacate, instead of five.
  • More House Freedom Caucus members on the House Rules Committee.
  • Promises to hold votes on controversial term limit and border security bills.

The conservative activist group Club for Growth and the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a super PAC aligned with McCarthy, struck a deal to prevent CLF from weighing in on any open-seat primaries in safe Republican districts.

Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of the speaker election.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.