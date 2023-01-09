Peter Schweizer’s Book ‘Red Handed’ Wins Best-Selling 2022 Political Title

Breitbart News’ senior contributor Peter Schweizer’s book “Red Handed: How American Elites Get Rich by Helping China Win” was the best-selling title related to politics in 2022, according to NPD BookScan.

NPD Books tracks the sales of physical and digital books sales.

Schweizer’s book sold about 245,000 copies in 2022, nearly double the amount of far-left journalist Maggie Haberman’s book about former President Donald Trump, NPD BookScan reported. Haberman’s Confidence Man only sold about 127,000 copies.

Schweizer’s title, released in January of 2022, exposed “bad actors on both ends of the political spectrum and their willingness to do China’s bidding,” Politico Playbook reported upon the book’s debut.

Breitbart News reported the specifics of the book’s insights: