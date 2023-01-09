Americans are extremely concerned about the direction of the nation under President Joe Biden in 2023, according to a Sunday CBS News/YouGov poll.

Seventy-one percent of Americans stated they feel either “scared” or “angry” about the direction of the country in 2023. Forty-nine percent said they feel “scared,” while 22 percent said they are “angry.” Only 11 percent said they were “excited” about it in 2023.

Just seven percent believe things are going very well under Biden’s leadership. Thirty percent said it’s going very badly.

Among the topics Americans specifically feel most pessimistic are about the cost of goods (70 percent), United States politics (70 percent), prospects for peace and stability in the world (63 percent), and the stock market (59 percent).

Fifty-six percent of respondents said Biden’s economy is getting worse. Only 21 percent said it’s getting better.

According to Bloomberg, inflation cost American households on average an extra $5,200, or $433 per month, in 2022. Moody’s projected that number would be $5,520 per year.

Respondents also stated lawmakers’ top priorities should be lowering inflation (76 percent), reducing crime (63 percent), and working towards American energy independence (54 percent).

The poll sampled 2,144 Americans from January 4-6 with a 2.9 point margin of error.

