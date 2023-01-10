Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate in 2024 on Tuesday as she eyes 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) seat, which has been occupied since 1992.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times last month, Feinstein said she intends to complete her term but is weighing whether she will retire or seek reelection in 2024. Though the oldest member of Congress, who has reportedly had issues with forgetfulness, has yet to announce a decision, the more progressive Porter is amping up the pressure with her campaign announcement video on social media.

Porter states in part:

The threat from so-called leaders, like Mitch McConnell, has too often made the United States Senate the place where rights get revoked, special interests get rewarded and our democracy gets rigged. Especially in times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington and that is exactly why I am announcing my candidacy for the United States Senate in 2024.

Porter’s move also puts pressure on other potential Democrat suitors looking to advance their careers from one of the Golden State’s many House districts to one of two Senate seats. One such suitor is Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who in December appeared on KTTA’s The Issue Is and said he was receiving “a lot of encouragement to run for the Senate from people in California and colleagues here in Congress.”

However, Schiff noted he was waiting on Feinstein to make a decision on her political future before making any moves for her coveted seat.

“If Senator Feinstein retires, then I will give it very serious consideration. You know, at this point, I think we’re waiting to see what Senator Feinstein has to say about her plans, but yes, it is something I’m giving serious consideration to,” said Schiff.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) has also fielded requests to run, and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) was using time over the holidays to plan her political future, Politico’s Jeremy White reported in December.

“Spokespeople for Lee and Schiff told POLITICO on Tuesday that Porter’s announcement does not change their timeline for launching their own campaigns,” the outlet’s Kelly Hooper reported Tuesday.