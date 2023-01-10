Kevin McCarthy: GOP Votes to Repeal Army of 87,000 IRS Agents as Its ‘Very First Act of the New Congress’

The Republican-led United States House of Representatives voted to repeal the billions Democrats desired to spend on an army of IRS agents, as House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) identified the action as the “very first act of the new Congress.”
“House Republicans just voted unanimously to repeal the Democrats’ army of 87,000 IRS agents. This was our very first act of the new Congress, because government should work for you, not against you. Promises made. Promises kept,” McCarthy announced Monday night:
🚨 House Republicans just voted unanimously to repeal the Democrats' army of 87,000 IRS agents 🚨
This was our very first act of the new Congress, because government should work for you, not against you.
Promises made. Promises kept.
— Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 10, 2023
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) also announced the GOP-led House’s move, noting that “every Democrat voted no.”
“Tells you all you need to know,” he added, as others also celebrated the first action of the new Congress:
🚨 BREAKING → The House just voted to repeal funding for Biden’s 87,000 new IRS agents.
Every Democrat voted no. Tells you all you need to know.
— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 10, 2023
Imagine being a Democrat who voted aganist defunding more IRS agents to protect hardworking Americans and small businesses from being targeted by the federal government.
Have fun explaining that one to your constituents back home.
COULDN'T BE ME!!
🏿FL-19🏿
— Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) January 10, 2023
Nixing the 87,000 IRS agents tonight and conservatives are just getting started! pic.twitter.com/SfiWyOxX5j
— Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 10, 2023
We WILL repeal funding for the Administration’s 87,000 new IRS agents this week.
— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 9, 2023
Democrats have engaged in egregious spending and now they aim to pay for their reckless behavior by taking more of your hard-earned money.
— Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) January 10, 2023
First act of the Republican majority: DEFUNDING 87,000 IRS Agents targeting American families
Proud to vote YES!
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 10, 2023
Tonight I will vote to DEFUND the 87,000 IRS agents hired to go after YOU!
— Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) January 9, 2023
Indeed, Republican leadership fulfilled their promise to strip the IRS of the billions more for IRS funding. The $80 billion increase over the next decade had come under severe scrutiny, as conservatives warned that a fleet of IRS agents would target everyday Americans.
Congress initially passed the $700 billion “Inflation Reduction Act” in August 2022, a law which would not actually reduce inflation but grow government in a variety of ways, including expanding the IRS with $80 billion. Such action would make it a bigger agency than “the Pentagon, State Department, FBI, and Border Patrol combined,” as Breitbart News detailed.
During a December appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime, then-GOP leader McCarthy stated that the Republican-led House would vote to repeal the 87,000 IRS agents “on the very first day.”
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.