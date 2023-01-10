Kevin McCarthy: GOP Votes to Repeal Army of 87,000 IRS Agents as Its ‘Very First Act of the New Congress’

The Republican-led United States House of Representatives voted to repeal the billions Democrats desired to spend on an army of IRS agents, as House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) identified the action as the “very first act of the new Congress.”

“House Republicans just voted unanimously to repeal the Democrats’ army of 87,000 IRS agents. This was our very first act of the new Congress, because government should work for you, not against you. Promises made. Promises kept,” McCarthy announced Monday night:

🚨 House Republicans just voted unanimously to repeal the Democrats' army of 87,000 IRS agents 🚨 This was our very first act of the new Congress, because government should work for you, not against you. Promises made. Promises kept. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 10, 2023

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) also announced the GOP-led House’s move, noting that “every Democrat voted no.”