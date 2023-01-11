Rick Scott Demands Answers from Pete Buttgieg on Flight Chaos: ‘Provide a FULL Briefing to Congress’

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 06: U.S. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) speaks to reporters following the Senate weekly policy luncheons, at the U.S. Capitol on December 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. Congress is working on passing the annual defense spending bill before funding runs out by the end of the year. …
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Hannah Bleau

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is demanding answers from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg following a mass system failure that left U.S. flights grounded early Wednesday morning.

“Safety is always the top priority, but leaving millions of travelers stranded and delayed to their destinations is not okay. I expect @FAANews and @SecretaryPete to immediately provide a FULL briefing to Congress on what happened and how they will ensure it NEVER happens again,” the senator demanded:

Scott’s demand follows an outage of the Notice to Air Missions System, which had U.S. flights grounded Wednesday morning. At 8:50 a.m. ET, the FAA announced that normal air traffic operations were “resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews.”

“The ground stop has been lifted,” the agency said, adding that it is continuing to look into the cause of the outage:

According to White House chief of staff Ron Klain, President Biden “directed DOT/FAA to restore the system quickly and safely, and to determine causes.”

Biden added Wednesday morning that they do not know what the cause of the outage is:

Klain added that Buttigieg would provide Biden with an update later in the morning:

Over 7,500 U.S.-related flights were delayed and 1,100 canceled as of 12:45 p.m. ET.

Buttigieg appeared on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports following the outage and said he is not ruling out a domestic or foreign attack as the cause of the chaos.

“Again, what I would say is there’s no direct indication of any kind of external or nefarious activity. But we’re not yet prepared to rule that out,” he added. 

This story is developing.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.