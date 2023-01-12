Over Three-Quarters Support DOJ Investigation into Biden over Classified Documents

More than three-quarters of Americans support a Department of Justice investigation into President Joe Biden over classified documents found in several separate and unsecure locations, a survey from The Economist/YouGov found.

The discovery of classified documents from the Obama administration in Biden’s residence prompted an investigation by the Justice Department over Biden possibly violating the Presidential Records Act.

Over three-quarters, 76 percent, at least somewhat approve of that investigation, and of those, 47 percent “strongly” approve.

There is a bipartisan consensus, as 87 percent of Republicans, 75 percent of Democrats, and 69 percent of independents at least somewhat agree with the investigation.

Further, a plurality, 39 percent, believe Biden “intentionally took” classified documents when leaving the White House at the end of the Obama administration, in which he served as vice president.

When asked about the comparison between former President Donald Trump taking classified documents — notably, Trump had the power to declassify, they were stored in one place, and the National Archives was aware of what Trump had — and Biden’s scandal, 43 percent said one serves as a “more serious offense than the other.” Opinions are scattered, however, on which instance respondents consider to be a more “serious offense.”

The survey was taken January 14-17, 2023, among 1,500 United States adult citizens.

Biden last week admitted that classified documents were discovered in his garage.

“By the way, the Corvette is in a locked garage, OK? It’s not like they’re sitting out in the street,” Biden told reporters.

The White House came under fire last week after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre falsely claimed that the classified document search was over.

“The search was concluded last night,” Jean-Pierre said Thursday in a press briefing. “He [Biden] is confident in this process.”

The White House admitted days later that five more documents had been found, but Jean-Pierre claimed that she was not aware at the time that she was offering misleading information.

“I had the information that you all had at the time,” she told reporters, insisting that she has remained “forthcoming.”