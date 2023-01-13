Poll: Voters Divided on Joe Biden’s Fate in Office

Voters are divided on President Joe Biden’s fate in office — whether he will seek reelection in 2024, be impeached, or be defeated by his Republican opponent in the next election cycle, a Rasmussen Reports survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents if it will be more likely Biden will be reelected in 2024, defeated by the Republican nominee, or impeached before serving his full term in office.

A slight plurality, 38 percent, believe he will be reelected in 2024, while 37 percent believe the Republican nominee will defeat him. Meanwhile, 13 percent said he will be impeached before he finishes his first term, and another 13 percent remain unsure.

Opinions vary drastically on political party. Most Democrats, 65 percent, believe Biden will be reelected in 2024, although nearly one-third, 31 percent, believe he will be defeated by the GOP nominee. Another 14 percent believe he will be impeached, and 11 percent remain unsure.

A majority of Democrats do not want Joe Biden to launch a 2024 reelection campaign, a CNBC/All-America Economic survey revealed over the weekend. https://t.co/k8NUKp91b1 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 13, 2022

Sixty-two percent of Republicans are confident the GOP nominee will defeat Biden in 2024, but only 31 percent of independent voters agree. Just ten percent of Republicans believe Biden will be reelected in 2024— a sentiment held by 37 percent of independents. One in five Republicans believe Biden will be impeached, but just 18 percent of independents feel that way as well.

Per Rasmussen Reports:

The survey of 1,000 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on January 2-4, 2023 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC. See methodology. Although there is little variation among racial categories in expectations for Biden’s – 39% of whites, 37% of black voters and 35% of other minorities think it’s more likely he will be reelected in 2024 – significantly more black voters (19%) than whites (12%) or other minorities (11%) believe it is more likely Biden will be impeached. More men (42%) than women voters (34%) say Biden’s reelection is the more likely outcome, while more women voters (15%) than men (10%) see impeachment as more likely.

It follows a December USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll, which found less than a quarter, 23 percent, expressing a desire for Biden to run again in 2024. Democrat support for a Biden 2024 run has dropped as well, going from 45 percent to just 40 percent.

That figure also matches data from an Economist and YouGov survey, showing that four in ten Democrats desire to see Biden run again in 2024.