Illegal Alien Pleads Not Guilty to Killing 20-Year-Old Johanna Pascoe

An illegal alien has pleaded not guilty to killing 20-year-old Johanna Pascoe in Racine County, Wisconsin, days before Christmas last year.

Ernesto Regalado Rodriguez, a 21-year-old illegal alien, pleaded not guilty this month to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, knowingly operating a vehicle without a driver’s license causing death, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety in relation to a fatal crash on December 12.

According to Racine County police, Rodriguez struck Pascoe head-on on a highway. Pascoe, who was unconscious when first responders arrived on the scene, was driving to Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she worked as a nurse after graduating from Gateway Technical College.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez was outside of his vehicle when police arrived on the scene. Officers allege that Rodriguez smelled of alcohol and appeared drunk when they spoke to him. When Rodriguez took a blood-alcohol level test, it showed he was twice over the legal limit to be driving.

Officers said they found four empty beers in Rodriguez’s vehicle, and he allegedly told police that he had been drinking but believed he was well enough to drive.

Pascoe died on December 13, a day after the crash.

Jim Piwowarczyk of Wisconsin Right Now first reported on Rodriguez’s illegal alien status, having an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer in addition to his more than $500,000 bail:

Caledonia Deputy Chief of Police Shawn Engleman told WRN that Rodriguez said he arrived in Wisconsin from Mexico three years ago and that he is not a U.S. Citizen. He did not have information on the hold or Rodriguez’s immigration status; the jail is run by the Racine County Sheriff’s Department, which confirmed its existence but did not comment further. [Emphasis added]

Pascoe’s obituary describes her as a vibrant, adventurous young woman who loved to take care of animals, plants, and others.

“Johanna had a very charitable heart and recently donated her time to volunteer for Tiny Hooves Animal Sanctuary,” Pascoe’s obituary reads. “She regularly participated in blood drives and volunteered for suicide prevention fundraisers. She lived her life by the words ‘BE KIND’ and was a vocal advocate for any person or creature not receiving kindness.”

If convicted, Rodriguez faces more than 30 years in prison.

