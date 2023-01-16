Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) is recovering from a concussion after being struck by a car while crossing the street with her husband on Friday night.

The congresswoman’s communications director Natalie Crofts released a statement on Saturday via Twitter saying the congresswoman and her husband were both hit by a car Friday night after leaving an event in Portland, Oregon.

Bonamici was treated for a concussion and lacerations to her head and is recovering at home after being released from the hospital, Crofts stated, noting that Bonamici “is expected to make a full recovery.” Her husband was treated for minor injuries.

A later report noted that the congresswoman and her husband were attending a Shabbat Service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with other elected officials, including Gov. Tina Kotek (D) and Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR). The report also indicated that the accident happened around 8:44 p.m. Pacific time.

Another report indicated that the driver who hit the congresswoman and her husband stayed on the scene but was not cited by police and showed no signs of being intoxicated or otherwise impaired.

On Sunday, the congresswoman released a statement saying, “Thank you to everyone for your well wishes, and to the first responders and health care workers who provided the care we needed.”

“My husband and I are continuing to recover at home, and are grateful for your kind thoughts and support,” she added.

The congresswoman has represented Oregon’s first Congressional District since 2012, when she was elected in a special election.

