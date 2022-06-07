Over five percent of Americans from 18 to 30-years-old identify as “transgender” or “nonbinary,” according to a new survey.

Of the nearly three million young adults, about two percent identify as transgender and three percent identify as nonbinary, per a Pew Research Center survey published June 7.

Pew defined nonbinary as persons who “are neither a man nor a woman or aren’t strictly one or the other.”

“The share of U.S. adults who are transgender is particularly high among adults younger than 25,” according to Pew, where 3.1 percent associate with the two gender identities, compared to only 0.5 percent between the ages of 25 and 29.

The research center also pointed out that “young adults are far more likely to be familiar with [the concept of not identifying with one’s sex] than their older counterparts.”

Overall, 1.6 percent of American adults identify as transgender or nonbinary, which amounts to just over 4.1 million persons, according to calculations done by Breitbart News using Census data.

Similarly, while 1.6 percent of 30- to 49-year-olds associate with the two gender identities, only 0.3 percent of adults above the age of 50 feel the same way.

The survey also gathered data on respondents who personally know someone who identifies as transgender, answering in the affirmative at a rate of 44 percent, and nonbinary, answering in the affirmative at a rate of 20 percent. These numbers, according to Pew, show a “rising share” of adults who know someone associating with the gender identities.

When broken down by party affiliation, Democrats are more likely to know a transgender or nonbinary identifying person, with 48 percent, but Republicans are “catching up” compared to just last year, in which they moved from 35 percent to 42 percent.

The survey was conducted among 10,188 American adults between May 16 and 22 with a margin of error of +/- 1.6 percent.

As Breitbart London reported, Western media has played an outsized role in getting audiences to believe their populations identify as LGBTQ more than they actually are.

Indeed, as media companies — from news to Hollywood — attempt to force diversity and inclusion into their products, polling shows that respondents believe racial minorities or LGBTQ individuals represent a much larger portion of the population than they truly do.

“The UK’s television industry vastly overrepresents homosexuals and those from so-called BAME — black, Asian and minority ethnic — backgrounds, the new poll has found that the general public also vastly overestimates the prevalence of transgender people, Muslims and Jews in Britain, while underestimating the overall prevalence of Europe ethnicities,” Breitbart London reported.

“This distorted impression created by much of the broadcast and online media is so out of tune with the facts as to befuddle people about the true character of Britain,” Conservative party MP John Hayes said in response to the survey’s findings, before concluding that “media preoccupations with minorities are skewing the facts.”

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.