Hunter Paid for 2010 Repairs on Delaware House Where Joe Biden Stashed Classified Docs

Hunter Biden walks along the South Lawn before the pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Wendell Husebø

Emails from the “Laptop from Hell” in 2010 show Hunter Biden paid for home repairs on President Joe Biden’s Delaware residence, where stashed classified documents were unearthed by the president’s attorneys on Wednesday.

Hunter paid thousands of dollars for Joe Biden’s home maintenance, including a $190 per month AT&T phone bill, according to emails between Hunter and Eric Schwerin, his business partner at Rosemont Seneca.

“FYI, there are a few outstanding bills that need to be paid and I am not sure which ones are a priority and which should get paid out of ‘my’ account and which should be put on hold or paid out of the ‘Wilmington Trust Social Security Check Account,” Schwerin told Hunter. It’s unknown why he put the word “my” in quotation marks.

In addition to home repairs, Hunter apparently paid Joe Biden rent for the home, a 2018 document unearthed by New York Post’s Miranda Devine shows. The rental price listed on the form was $49,910 in monthly rent for one year.

On Joe Biden’s 2017 tax returns, Schedule E only listed $19,800 in “rents received.” In 2018, Biden listed no rent received.

The document also shows a check marked box, indicating Hunter owned the home, where the president admitted he kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage after leaving the White House in 2017. It’s not clear why the document shows Hunter listing both home ownership and rental payments.

The address at the bottom of the form appears to be the current location of a local Pack N Ship business address in North Miami Beach.

The record statements about paying his father for housing costs are amplified by a text Hunter sent to his daughter in 2019. The text shows that the Biden family had an arrangement where Joe Biden collected half his son’s salary.

“I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years,” Hunter described in texts to his daughter. “It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike Pop [Joe], I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

According to former Utah U.S. attorney Brett Tolman, the Biden family’s payment mechanism may reveal the core of an entrenched business enterprise, which could involve legal “predicates” for racketeering charges.

Top Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) has launched nine investigations into the Biden family business for potential violations, including money laundering, wire fraud, and tax evasion. The probes are separate from the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into Hunter Biden for tax and gun-related violations.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.

