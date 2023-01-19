Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval Nearing Lowest Level of Presidency at 40%

President Joe Biden’s public approval rating is at 40 percent, which is nearing the lowest level of his presidency, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The 40 percent comes from a three-day national Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed Sunday, with 1,035 adults and a three percent margin of error.

Biden’s recent poll comes after weeks of controversy and receiving criticism over the mishandling of classified documents.

Reports showed about 25 documents were found between Biden’s vice-presidential office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, which is within close proximity to Capitol Hill, in addition to other places such as his home in Delaware.

The recent poll numbers are nearing the lowest approval levels (the mid to high 30s) he saw in the middle of last year.

Many Democrats are concerned Biden’s sinking polling numbers “will lead to a thrashing at the ballot box.” https://t.co/SMjvRHtDOg — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 6, 2021

During the first two years of his presidency, the president had numerous bad poll numbers after overcoming several problems. Some of the problems Biden saw in the first half of his presidency included the country going through a major supply chain crisis, a baby formula shortage, the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, and record-high inflation. The country also saw record-high gas prices in 2022.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden has yet to make an official announcement on whether or not he would run for a second term in 2024. But, he recently teased reporters while he was vacationing in the Virgin Islands with family members.

However, the Hill recently reported that Biden is getting close to announcing his intentions to run for reelection following his family vacation. After months of speculation, reports indicated that he had used his time to talk to his family about taking steps toward another White House bid.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.