White House reporters are airing their grievances regarding White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre as rumors swirl that relations are reaching what has been described as a “boiling point” with the press secretary whom they once heralded for “making history.”

CNN’s Oliver Darcy spoke with what he described as “more than a half-dozen White House reporters” who suggested that frustrations are growing with Jean-Pierre, given her demonstrative inability or unwillingness — depending on the critic — to deviate from her pre-determined talking points.

Jean-Pierre’s false claim last week, telling reporters that the search through President Biden’s classified documents was competed on Wednesday, has added to these growing frustrations.

“The search was concluded last night,” Jean-Pierre stated Thursday in a press briefing. “He [Biden] is confident in this process.”

However, as Breitbart News reported, “That timeline was contradicted Saturday when the White House admitted five more documents had been found Thursday.”

Jean-Pierre later claimed to not know that she was misleading the public on the matters regarding the classified documents found at President Biden’s private residence.

“I had the information that you all had at the time,” she told reporters, insisting that she has remained “ forthcoming from this podium”:

COVER UP: On Thursday, the White House said SIX TIMES the search for classified documents was complete. More classified documents were just discovered. pic.twitter.com/X8qwe7ZlZM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 14, 2023

Instead of offering further info, Jean-Pierre told reporters she would remain “prudent” and refused to provide new details about the classified documents.

“Look. Guys. You guys can ask me 100 times. 200 times if you wish. I’m going to keep saying the same thing… we’re just going to try to move on here, and we’re going to move on,” she said.

According to Darcy, one reporter noted that the “temperature has gone up a lot in the last few days.” Another deemed Jean-Pierre as “arguably the least effective White House press secretary of the television era.”

Another told Darcy, “You just get the feeling that you’re wasting your time and whatever is in front of her in the binder is all she is going to say, no matter how many times you ask the question.”

However, the White House is defending her, contending that she is “wisely and appropriately affirming the White House’s position of total cooperation and being careful not to go further to respect the integrity of an investigation” in regards to the classified documents scandal.

The rising tensions stand as a far cry from Jean-Pierre’s initial welcome from the establishment media and press corps, heaping praise on her “historic” status, serving in the press secretary role as a black female and part of the LGBT community, given her marriage to CNN anchor and correspondent Suzanne Malveaux.

Notably, Jean-Pierre also worked for the radical organization MoveOn.org, and is no stranger to stoking racial divisions, doing so during former President Trump’s time in office.