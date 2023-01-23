Poll: Coronavirus Worries Decreasing Among Americans

Worries and concerns regarding the Chinese coronavirus are decreasing among Americans, a survey from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey found that most, 58 percent, of Americans believe the worst of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic is over, with only 14 percent predicting that it will get worse. Further, the survey suggests Americans are less and less concerned by new headlines associated with the virus, as one-quarter, 26 percent, said they have heard “nothing at all” about a new sub-variant of the virus. Another 58 percent said they have heard “a little.”

When asked how worried they are about “experiencing” the virus, over half, 53 percent, indicated they are not too worried. Of those, 22 percent are “not worried at all.” This comes despite the fact that 28 percent believe coronavirus cases are “increasing” in the U.S.

The survey also found that 43 percent “never” wear a mask outside their home, followed by 28 percent who do “some of the time.” Further 20 percent identify as unvaccinated, while a plurality, 43 percent, identify as fully vaccinated with at least one booster shot.

It also found that 60 percent tend to believe the virus originated in a China lab.

The survey was taken January 14-17, 2023, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens.

It comes as the U.S. tries to leave coronavirus-era restrictions behind. Most recently, the Biden Pentagon formally rescinded the COVID-19 military vaccinate mandate following pressure from Republican lawmakers. However, the Pentagon said in a statement that “Secretary Austin continues to encourage all Service members, civilian employees, and contractor personnel to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 to ensure Total Force readiness.”

After over a year of going back on his word by attempting to implement mandates and restrictions related to vaccines and masks, President Biden deemed the pandemic “over” in September 2022.

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. It’s — but the pandemic is over,” he said during an appearance on 60 Minutes.

“If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing,” he said. “And I think this is a perfect example of it.”

Despite that, the Biden Justice Department is fighting to bring back mask mandates.