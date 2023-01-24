Jared “Riley” Dowell, the 23-year-old child of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA), appeared in Boston Municipal Court on Monday on charges of assaulting a police officer and vandalism.

Dowell pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released after previously posting $500 bail, according to the Boston Globe.

The court appearance comes after Dowell was arrested Saturday night at an anti-police protest. During the protest, police discovered Dowell spray-painting the historic Parkman Bandstand in the Boston Common with the acronym “ACAB,” which stands for “all cops are bastards,” and “NO COP CITY,” according to the Boston Police Department.

Conservative radio host Howie Carr shared a copy of the full police report, which detailed the circumstances of the arrest and charges.

The report stated officers had been on “high alert” for an anti-police “Solidarity with Atlanta Forest Defenders” protest Saturday, the same day destructive rioters tore through Atlanta as part of a protest against the death of 26-year-old activist Manuel Teran. Police in Boston encountered a roughly 20-person group of protesters in the Common, according to the report.

Dowell, who was part of the group and dressed in a black ski mask, attempted to flee from an officer “by violently flailing his arms, striking the Officer,” the report stated, noting the officer was later seen bleeding from his nose and mouth and evaluated at a hospital.

During the arrest, the protesters also “began to surround” the officers as someone from the group was screaming “all cops are bitches” into a megaphone and blocking traffic, according to the report.

The report listed multiple charges against Dowell:

Assault and battery on a police officer

Vandalizing a historic monument/marker

Tagging property

Resisting arrest

Dowell has been ordered to stay away from the Common while the case is pending, per the Globe.

Clark, the number two Democrat in the House, confirmed in a statement Sunday night that her “daughter,” whom she called “Riley,” had been arrested. The court and police referred to Dowell, who is living as a transgender woman, by the name Jared.

“Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting,” Clark wrote. “This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.”

The incident had first been brought to light by an anonymous social media account called AntifaWatch, which monitors the activity of the far-left and sometimes violent “antifascist” movement Antifa.