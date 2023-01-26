Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) introduced a resolution on Thursday that would bar Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) from accessing classified information, following Schiff’s ouster from the House Intelligence Committee and just as the California congressman announced a Senate run.

The resolution is titled the “Preventing Extreme Negligence with Classified Information Licenses Resolution,” or the “PENCIL Resolution.” The title is a reference to former President Donald Trump’s nickname for Schiff, “Pencilneck.”

Gaetz’s resolution would express the sense of the U.S. House of Representatives that Schiff should not have access to classified information, should be investigated by the House Ethics Committee, and should have his comments made during any proceeding of Congress regarding Russian Collusion and the Trump campaign officially struck from the record.

Gaetz said in a statement:

Congressman Adam Schiff led the effort for years to weaponize lies from the Clinton campaign and a corrupt Department of Justice to smear President Trump while destroying any trust the country had left in America’s intelligence agencies. Speaker McCarthy kept his promise to remove Rep. Schiff from the Intelligence Committee, and with the PENCIL Resolution, we will express the sense of Congress that he should be barred from accessing any classified information at all. He can no longer be trusted by his colleagues in Congress or the American people.

Schiff, as House Intelligence Committee chairman, repeatedly asserted that he had evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. However, the special counsel appointed to investigate the alleged collusion, Robert Mueller, found no evidence that the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with Russia.

A press release from Gaetz’s office noted that the former head of the FBI’s counterintelligence office in New York, Special Agent Charles McGonigal, was indicted on nine counts for accepting illegal foreign payments and “scheming to set up a post-career influence-peddling operation while actively working as a senior official for the FBI” investigating Trump.

