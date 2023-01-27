Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) will step down as the head of BOLD PAC, the political arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), at the end of the quarter to focus on his 2024 Senate bid.

This comes on the heels of his Senate bid announcement on Monday and recent reelection to serve another term as head of the PAC after a strong midterm election cycle. The PAC, under Gallego, reportedly bought nine new members to the CHC, in addition to defending all of the incumbents who were up for reelection.

“Being able to leave with the highest amount of Latino Democrats ever in Congress is something that I can be very proud of,” he told the Hill.

Noting that he would like to stay in the position, he stated, “I would love to, but I always promised my Bold PAC members that they would be my top concern, my primary concern and my entire focus.”

“I don’t want to put at risk a lot of the successes we’ve had at Bold PAC. And while I’m going to start doing a little less here, I’m still going to be involved. But then I also have a baby girl coming soon too, which is also going to take up some of my attention,” he added.

While jumping into his own Senate race in Arizona, Gallego has already had some experience with Senate races as the PAC’s chair and on the organization’s independent expenditure side.

Notably, more than 30 percent of Arizona is Latino, and the state has never elected a Hispanic senator.

On Monday, after being in the House of Representatives since 2015, he announced his candidacy through an English and Spanish video that stressed his military service and experience growing up as a first-generation American with a single mother.

He will likely be running against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), who became an independent after the last election cycle.

However, Sinema has yet to officially announce if she will run for reelection, in addition to whether it would be in the Democrat primary or as a third-party candidate, which would cause a split ticket on Election Night, giving the upper hand to a strong Republican candidate.

