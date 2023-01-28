Poll: Most Americans Believe They Pay ‘More Than’ Fair Share of Taxes

Most Americans feel as though they pay “more than” their fair share of taxes, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Friday found.

The survey, released as tax season nears, asked respondents, “Compared to people who make more or less than you, do you pay more than your fair share of taxes?”

Most, 51 percent, said “yes,” they believe they pay more than their fair share of taxes. Roughly one quarter, 26 percent, said they do not, and another 22 percent remain unsure.

Just over 50 percent of Republicans and Democrats, 52 percent and 53 percent, respectively, believe they pay more than their fair share — a sentiment also shared by 49 percent of independents. However, 30 percent of Democrats, 27 percent of Republicans, and 22 percent of independents do not believe they are paying their fair share of taxes.

When asked about people who make twice what they make, a plurality, 44 percent, said that individual ends up paying “less than twice as much in taxes.” When asked the same but with an individual earning half as much as the respondent, a plurality, 38 percent, also agreed that the individual pays “less than half as much in taxes.”

Per Rasmussen Reports:

Many Americans also don’t think those who earn less are paying their fair share of taxes. Thirty-eight percent (38%) say someone who earns half as much pays less than half as much in taxes, while 24% think they do pay half as much. Fourteen percent (14%) believe someone who earns half as much pays more than half as much taxes, and another 24% are not sure. Fifty-three percent (53%) of Democrats, 52% of Republicans and 49% of those not affiliated with either major party believe they pay more than their fair share of taxes. More Democrats (50%) than Republicans (45%) or unaffiliateds (38%) think that those who make twice as much money are paying less than twice as much taxes.

The survey comes as Americans begin to prepare for tax season, as the deadline this year is Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Currently, the highest bracket for single filers sits at 37 percent for the federal income tax, applying to earnings over $539,901 or more as the progressive tax brackets continue to stand as a point of contention in U.S. politics. For example, the federal income tax bracket takes a sizable leap of ten percent — from 12 percent to 22 percent — for single earners once they hit $41,776. That rate increases to 24 percent for income over $89,075 and jumps to 32 percent for income over $170,050.

On top of that, several states have a state income tax, with California, Hawaii and New Jersey reporting some of the highest rates in the country. Several states — including Texas, Florida, South Dakota, Tennessee, Wyoming, Alaska, and Nevada — have no personal income tax. Washington and New Hampshire also does not tax earned wages per se but do tax certain types of income.

According to The Balance:

New Hampshire and Washington fall into a gray area. New Hampshire collects taxes on dividend and interest income but not earned income; Washington collects taxes on the capital gains of high earners.

The Rasmussen Reports survey was taken January 18-19, 2023, among 1,000 U.S. adults and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.