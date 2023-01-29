The sanctuary state of California has issued driver’s licenses to more than a million illegal aliens since 2015 when a law was enacted to remove the state’s legal resident requirement, new figures reveal.

The data, published by CalMatters, shows that nearly 4-in-10 illegal aliens across California have obtained a driver’s license to legally operate a motor vehicle since the law took effect in 2015.

An estimated 3.3 million illegal aliens reside in California.

Annual data shows that when the law first took effect, nearly 400,000 illegal aliens signed up to secure driver’s licenses. The following year, another 337,000 got driver’s licenses. From 2017 to 2022, close to 500,000 illegal aliens have sought driver’s licenses in California.

Likewise, hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens with driver’s licenses have renewed their licenses to continue driving for years to come. From 2018 to 2020, alone, about 580,000 illegal aliens renewed their licenses.

California, as with other pro-mass migration efforts, sparked a trend among blue states with its passage of the law in 2013. Last year, Massachusetts voters, for instance, approved a law that gives driver’s licenses to the state’s 85,000 eligible illegal aliens.

The open borders lobby, with the help of elected Democrats, has made securing driver’s licenses for illegal aliens a key fixture of their agenda to eliminate privileges meant solely for American citizens and legal immigrants.

Driver’s licenses for illegal aliens are vital for the open borders lobby because often when illegal aliens are pulled over by local police, driving without a driver’s license is the first criminal charge that can put them in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody for arrest and deportation.

In Fiscal Year 2022, illegal aliens with more than 17,500 drunk driving convictions were arrested by ICE agents throughout the United States. Illegal aliens with more than 8,700 drunk driving charges against them were also arrested by ICE agents in the same time period.

