Israeli ministers are weighing numerous options, including expediting firearm licenses to arm more civilians, in the aftermath of Friday’s terrorist attack.

Breitbart News reported on the attack, noting seven people were killed when Palestinian terrorist Alqam Khayri, a 21-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem, opened fire on a group of Israeli worshipers as they were leaving a synagogue in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov.

Videos posted to social media showed hundreds of Palestinians in at least 7 different cities marching and chanting in the streets, honking cars, firing rounds into the air from rifles, handing out candy, and igniting fireworks in jubilation over the terrorist attack.

There was a second attack on Saturday morning, and it resulted in two individuals being seriously wounded.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night vowed a “strong, swift, precise” response to two deadly terror attacks in Jerusalem. https://t.co/OVtgYdO3BH — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 29, 2023

The Times of Israel noted ministers in the “high-level security cabinet” were convening to discuss response options to the terrorism, and those options “[included] expediting the issuing of firearms licenses for civilians and providing further funding for the purchase of guns.”

The Times pointed out a witness to Friday’s attack recalled: “I came outside and I saw people shouting, people running, two people were on the ground, and over there another one was on the ground. The bastard was standing in front of me with a weapon, almost killed me. I don’t know how he didn’t kill me. I crawled back into the house.”

The witness added, “If I had been armed I could have prevented three or four deaths. I’m not armed. They won’t let me have a weapon.”

The University of Sydney’s Gun Policy database observed “only licensed gun owners may lawfully acquire, possess or transfer a firearm or ammunition” in Israel. The speed at which these licenses are issued appears to be paramount among Israeli ministers’ deliberations.

Friday’s attack was the deadliest Palestinian terror attack on Israelis since 2008.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.