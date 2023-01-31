White House Set to Release Budget March 9 — Over One Month Late

The Biden administration plans to submit the presidential budget request to Congress on March 9, over a month late.

According to a memo being circulated in the White House written by National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young ahead of President Joe Biden’s meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, “Biden will release a budget on March 9” for the fiscal year 2024.

This means the presidential budget request to Congress will be about a month late since the Congressional Budget Act requires the president by law to submit his budget request to Congress by the first Monday in February — which lands this year on February 6.

Punchbowl News noted that there had been more than 20 instances over the last century where presidents have blown past the legally required deadline, and sources told the publication that Biden intends to continue that.

This would be the third consecutive year that the Biden administration failed to submit its budget request to Congress on time.

Presidents’ proposed budgets are typically seen as messaging documents for what the administration’s priorities are and more often than not are disregarded by lawmakers when passing funding bills through Congress.

The memo that Deese and Young wrote also stated, “It is essential that Speaker McCarthy likewise commit to releasing a budget so that the American people can see how House Republicans plan to reduce the deficit … as well as how much their Budget will add to the deficit with tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans and large corporations, as in their first bill this year.”

McCarthy responded to the memo in a statement on Tuesday, ahead of his meeting with Biden, writing: “Mr. President: I received your staff’s memo. I’m not interested in political games. I’m coming to negotiate for the American people.”

House Republicans have said in the past that they want to see deep cuts in the budget in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.

This all comes after Republican Study Committee (RSC) members sent a letter to Biden on Monday, pressing for answering on why he plans to miss the budget deadline for the third consecutive year, as the country is expected to hit its current debt limit soon.

“We write to express our concerns regarding reports that your administration may miss the statutory deadline for submitting a Presidential Budget to Congress for the third year in a row and has no intent to offer a balanced budget,” the group of Republicans wrote.

“As the deadline rapidly approaches for you to submit your Presidential Budget, we ask that you do your job so that we in Congress can begin ours,” the group added.

