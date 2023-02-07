President Joe Biden, on Tuesday evening, called for amnesty for millions of illegal aliens living throughout the United States during his third State of the Union (SOTU) address.

“If you won’t pass my comprehensive immigration reform, at least pass my plan to provide the equipment and officers to secure the border,” Biden said. “A pathway to citizenship for DREAMers, those on temporary status, farm workers, and essential workers.”

Biden made the plea in his last SOTU address.

Such a plan would ensure that millions of illegal aliens living across the U.S. can secure green cards and, eventually, naturalized American citizenship. Those given amnesty would also help hugely inflate the labor market, flooding working and lower-middle class industries with cheaper labor to hire for businesses.

Already, the U.S. gives out 1.2 million green cards to foreign nationals annually. In addition, about 1.5 million temporary work visas are rewarded to foreign nationals to take American jobs. Also, hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens are entering American communities every month as a result of Biden’s expansive Catch and Release network.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.