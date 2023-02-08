DACA Illegal Alien Among Jill Biden’s Guests at State of the Union Address

An illegal alien, shielded from deportation by former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, was one of first lady Jill Biden’s guests at President Joe Biden’s third State of the Union (SOTU) address.

For Biden’s SOTU address on Tuesday evening, the first lady invited an array of guests including Mitzi Colin Lopez — a DACA illegal alien who first arrived in the United States at three-years-old after crossing the southern border with her parents.

Lopez received DACA status in 2015 and has since graduated college and is an advocate for providing amnesty to DACA illegal aliens.

Though Biden did not mention Lopez specifically in his SOTU address, he once again called for Congress to pass amnesty for millions of DACA illegal aliens, illegal alien farm workers, illegal aliens who have overstayed their temporary visas, and illegal aliens considered “essential workers.”

Lopez told the Philadelphia Inquirer that her being invited to Biden’s third SOTU address was “definitely unreal” and revealed that she was also invited to have dinner with the Bidens at the White House on Tuesday night.

As Breitbart News reported last year, nearly 800,000 illegal aliens have been able to secure DACA and avoid deportation from the U.S. since Obama created the program in 2012.

From 2012 to 2018, about 53,792 illegal aliens were awarded DACA despite having prior arrest records. Meanwhile, nearly 8,000 illegal aliens awarded DACA were later arrested for crimes, the data shows.

