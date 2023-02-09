House Republicans and only 42 House Democrats voted to stop Washington, DC from giving illegal aliens the right to vote in municipal elections. Meanwhile, 162 House Democrats voted to give illegal aliens the right to vote.

In October 2022, the D.C. City Council voted 12-1 to advance a bill that will allow foreign nationals, regardless of if they have visas or are illegally in the United States, to vote in local elections such as school board races and mayoral elections.

About 50,000 foreign nationals and illegal aliens could be eligible to vote in local elections across D.C. if the measure is not thrown out. Those illegal aliens include thousands who have recently arrived in D.C. on buses from Texas.

On Thursday, every House Republican voted to pass House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer’s (R-KY) resolution to block D.C. from imposing the new law.

Ashley Oliver, Breccan Thies / Breitbart News

Republicans were joined by only 42 House Democrats, including those in swing districts like Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA), Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), and Abigail Spanberger (D-VA).

Meanwhile, 162 House Democrats voted to allow illegal aliens to vote in D.C. local elections.

“We applaud House Republicans for bringing the resolution to the floor in an effort to not only address a radical measure through the proper channels but put 162 Democrats on record supporting non-citizens voting in elections. All eyes are now on the Senate,” RJ Hauman with the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) told Breitbart News in a statement.

Last week, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) introduced an identical resolution. If Senate Republicans are able to pass the resolution, it would need to be signed by President Joe Biden to prevent the D.C. law from taking effect.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.