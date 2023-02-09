The Biden White House tweeted Wednesday about the citizen who took away the January 21, 2023, Monterey Park attacker’s handgun and then followed that news with calls for an “assault weapons” ban.

On January 23, 2023, Breitbart News reported Brandon Tsay was the citizen who took away the Monterey Park attacker’s handgun.

Tsay told his story to ABC News’ Good Morning America, explaining he was in a dance hall in Alhambra, California, when the Monterey Park attacker entered to carry out a second mass shooting. But Tsay ruined the attacker’s plans by wrestling away his handgun.

On February 8, 2023, the White House tweeted:

Brandon Tsay disarmed a gunman at a Monterey Park Lunar New Year celebration who had already killed 11 people and injured 10 others. He saved lives. It’s time Congress does the same by banning assault weapons. pic.twitter.com/CUiB5FaRB2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 9, 2023

Breitbart News noted that President Joe Biden used the Monterey Park handgun attack to push an “assault weapons” during the State of the Union Address, too.

Biden referenced Tsay’s actions to disarm the attacker, then said, “[Tsay] saved lives. It’s time we do the same.”

He then said, “Ban assault weapons now. Ban them now, once and for all. I led the fight to do that in 1994.”