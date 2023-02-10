Biden’s DHS Struggles to Launch Taxpayer-Funded Program Freeing ‘Low Flight Risk’ Border Crossers into U.S.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is seemingly struggling to launch a taxpayer-funded program to release “non-dangerous, low flight risk” border crossers into the United States interior without any GPS monitoring.

A year ago, Breitbart News detailed the Biden administration’s goal of creating a DHS program to release border crossers from 18 to 19 into the U.S. who are considered “non-dangerous” and a “low flight risk” without any GPS monitoring.

Instead of tracking the movements of released border crossers, the DHS program allows “community-based services” to check in on enrollees periodically.

In September 2022, DHS awarded a massive $80 million contract to Acuity International to manage the program. Whereas the DHS contractor was supposed to have hired all of its staff by now to launch the program, a number of staffing vacancies continue across many states.

The DHS contract is among many that the Biden administration has entered into where firms receive tens of millions in American taxpayer dollars to haphazardly facilitate illegal immigration into the U.S. interior.

Months ago, the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project revealed that a multitude of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), contracted with DHS, are sending tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens to all 50 states.

The latest estimates show that Biden’s DHS has directly released nearly two million border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities since Biden took office in February 2021.

In addition to those who have been released into the U.S. interior, Biden’s DHS has overseen at least 1.2 million illegal aliens who are known to have successfully crossed the southern border. Altogether, this puts the population of those released and who have crossed into the country at 2.9 million — the size of Mississippi.

