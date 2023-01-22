The Justice Department (DOJ) is reportedly considering launching additional searches for classified documents at more locations linked to President Joe Biden, CBS News reported Sunday.

The potential for additional searches comes as the DOJ scoured Biden’s Wilmington residence Friday and found six more items consisting of with classified marking, according to Biden’s personal attorney Bob Bauer. The content of the classified materials is unknown.

Bauer claimed Saturday that Biden offered to allow the FBI to conduct the search led by the DOJ. It is unclear if Biden has offered to permit the DOJ to conduct further searches at separate locations linked to Biden.

The White House had previously claimed on January 14 that all searches for all classified documents were completed.

The trove unearthed Friday is in addition to the about 25 classified documents found by Biden’s personal attorneys in past weeks at the Penn Biden Center and Biden’s residence.

"The investigation into the classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s former office and private residence might seem separate from the looming inquiry into his son’s dealings — but they are, in fact, one." https://t.co/lkvIAPjQo2 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 21, 2023

Biden stated Thursday he had “no regrets” about mishandling classified materials and claimed there was “no there there.” The classified documents were initially unearthed by Biden’s personal attorneys on November 2, days before the midterm elections.

“We’re fully cooperating, looking forward to getting this resolved quickly,” Biden said. “I think you’re gonna find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. That’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no there there.”

The Washington Post reported the White House and DOJ agreed to hide President Joe Biden’s classified document scandal from the American people until it leaked to the press, despite their repeated claims of transparency.

Critics have questioned why Biden’s personal attorneys were initially searching for Biden’s illegally stashed documents. The White House has failed to provide the initial reason or cause for the search.

White House officials are reportedly suspicious about how Biden’s classified document scandal was leaked to the press after only a select group of White House and DOJ officials knew about the violation.