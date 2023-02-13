Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) have proposed their “DREAM Act” amnesty that would provide green cards and, eventually, naturalized American citizenship to nearly two million illegal aliens.

Graham and Durbin, who hold powerful positions on the Senate Judiciary Committee, reintroduced the amnesty after repeatedly proposing the plan since 2017.

According to current estimates, the amnesty would allow almost two million illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to secure green cards and, eventually, naturalized American citizenship.

Graham said DACA illegal aliens “represent a class of illegal immigrants that have much public support because they were minors brought here by their parents and America has become their home.”

“To provide relief to this population, we must first convince Americans that the unending wave of illegal immigration will stop,” Graham continued.

Durbin suggested that amnesty for DACA illegal aliens “is a matter of simple American fairness and justice” before thanking Graham “for his continued partnership in this important bipartisan effort.”

As Breitbart News reported in 2017, a DACA amnesty would open a surge of chain migration — where newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. — ranging from 10 million to 19 million foreign nationals.

A prior Breitbart News analysis found that a DACA amnesty would cost American taxpayers some $115 billion by opening Obamacare rolls to newly legalized illegal aliens. Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has estimated that such an amnesty would cost taxpayers $26 billion.

That same CBO report suggests that about one in five DACA illegal aliens, after an amnesty, would end up on food stamps, while at least one in seven would go on Medicaid.

In 2013, CBO analysis stated that the “Gang of Eight” amnesty plan would “slightly” push down wages for American workers. A 2020 CBO analysis stated that “immigration has exerted downward pressure on the wages of relatively low-skilled workers who are already in the country, regardless of their birthplace.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.