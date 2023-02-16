Ten Republican senators are hosting a fundraiser for Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), who is running for the U.S. Senate in Indiana, in late March at the Senate Republican’s campaign committee headquarters.

Banks, who recently jumped into the Senate race and is already endorsed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), is reportedly having a fundraiser with ten “special guests” at the committee’s headquarters next month. Banks is running to replace Sen. Mike Braun’s (R-IN) current seat after he opted to run for governor.

The invitation for the event was first obtained by Punchbowl News and later confirmed by the Hill, who received confirmation of the event and its details from a spokesperson for Banks.

The event will take place on March 28 with ten Republican senators, including NRSC Chair Steve Daines (R-MT), to help raise money and give the congressman a boost of support. Daines made his support of Banks’ Senate candidacy known in late January, but helping hold the event at the NRSC makes the backing more significant.

In the invitation obtained by Punchbowl News, the other “special guests” include Republican Sens. John Barrasso (WY), Marsha Blackburn (TN), Tom Cotton (AK), Kevin Cramer (ND), Bill Hagerty (TN), John Kennedy (LA), Cynthia Lummis (WY), Marco Rubio (FL), and J.D. Vance (OH).

Before Banks announced his run for Senate, he told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that he is running for the U.S. Senate in 2024 in Indiana because it is “more clear to me than ever” that America needs “conservative fighters in the Senate.”

“I just believe I’m the type of conservative leader that Hoosiers are looking forward to send[ing] to the Senate,” he added in an interview ahead of his announcement. “I’ve been a leading conservative in the House on issues like securing the border and on America First policies like getting immigration policies to put American workers first and foreign policy that puts America First over the interests of other countries.”

